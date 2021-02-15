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UNSPOKEN | CLIP | I am a soldier (Lyrics / Paroles)
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50 views • February 15, 2021
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Artist: Unspoken
Album: Follow Through
Unspoken - Soldier Lyrics
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
Into the valley, marching on
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
I am a soldier, marching on
I may never bleed from a bullet
I may never march in the infantry
May never see the walls of a prison
Held hostage by hand of the enemy
But I'm a protector, defender, and fighter for the truth,
And when my life's on the line, follow through
So that no matter where, no matter when, no matter what
I am a soldier
And it's love that I'm fighting for
I am a soldier
And the battle belongs to the Lord
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
Into the valley, marching on
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
I am a soldier, marching on
I'm putting on a different kind of armor
The war isn't waged against flesh and blood
I'm taking up the Sword of the Spirit
Until the day that the Kingdom comes
I'm protector, defender, and fighter for the truth,
And when my life's on the line, follow through
So no matter where, no matter when, no matter what
I am a soldier
And it's love that I'm fighting for
I am a soldier
And the battle belongs to the Lord
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
Into the valley, marching on
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
I am a soldier, marching on
To the wounded warrior, weary soul
Keep holding the line and don't let go
Though the sweat runs down and the heart goes weak
We fight for the side with the victory!
(I may never march in the infantry, ride in the cavalry, shoot the artillery)
I am a soldier
And it's love that I'm fighting for
I am a soldier
And the battle belongs to the Lord
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
Into the valley, marching on
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
I am a soldier, marching on
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
Artist: Unspoken
Album: Follow Through
Unspoken - Soldier Lyrics
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
Into the valley, marching on
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
I am a soldier, marching on
I may never bleed from a bullet
I may never march in the infantry
May never see the walls of a prison
Held hostage by hand of the enemy
But I'm a protector, defender, and fighter for the truth,
And when my life's on the line, follow through
So that no matter where, no matter when, no matter what
I am a soldier
And it's love that I'm fighting for
I am a soldier
And the battle belongs to the Lord
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
Into the valley, marching on
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
I am a soldier, marching on
I'm putting on a different kind of armor
The war isn't waged against flesh and blood
I'm taking up the Sword of the Spirit
Until the day that the Kingdom comes
I'm protector, defender, and fighter for the truth,
And when my life's on the line, follow through
So no matter where, no matter when, no matter what
I am a soldier
And it's love that I'm fighting for
I am a soldier
And the battle belongs to the Lord
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
Into the valley, marching on
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
I am a soldier, marching on
To the wounded warrior, weary soul
Keep holding the line and don't let go
Though the sweat runs down and the heart goes weak
We fight for the side with the victory!
(I may never march in the infantry, ride in the cavalry, shoot the artillery)
I am a soldier
And it's love that I'm fighting for
I am a soldier
And the battle belongs to the Lord
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
Into the valley, marching on
I'm marching on
I'm marching on
I am a soldier, marching on
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
Keywords
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