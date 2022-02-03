Nia Peeples - "Creating the World We Desire: The Single Most Important Thing to Know"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presentsFreedom International LivestreamOn Saturday June 5, 2021 12 11:00 AMWith Featured Guest Nia PeeplesOn the topic: Creating the World We Desire: The Single Most Important Thing to Know.Bio”“ I've written my own BIO. To be honest it felt more sincere than pretending like I hiredhere it goes.”Nia Peeples- What others have said: is an American actress, singer, dancer. For more than 30 years Nia has graced the screen with her talent and intelligence, her fearlessness and compassion, and her beauty. (Why thank you) Most known for her roles in the hit TV series Fame, Walker Texas Ranger, and Pretty Little Liars as well as her jaunt through the music industry with her number 1 record Trouble and the 3 music shows she hosted in that era, Nia is one of the first multi-racial performers to cross all genres and all platforms helping to lay the groundwork for bridging the gap between ethnic performers and leading roles in Hollywood.Recently, with her son well on his music path, her daughter heading off to college, and her 4th marriage ending, Nia sold everything and went on "walk about" to realign with her greater purpose. After three years of wandering, Nia has returned with one book under her belt, The Little Apple Tree, and is in the middle of writing her second, "Confessions of a Serial Monogamist, Journey Through the Men I loved to the Me I Love, for which she interviewed all her significant others.Nia's passion is empowering women and students. She is also a keynote speaker, works very closely with My Saint My Hero creating and launching empowering lines of jewelry, and continues to perform live.(2018) Nia currently lives in Topanga, CA when she's not fasting at an ashram or studying quantum physics and sacred geometry:)Conversation Panel:Dr. Karl Moore, PhDPodcast: Made in NatureDr. Jayne Marquis, NDPodcast: INpowered Mind Body IntegrationGrace Asagra, RN MAPodcast: Quantum Nursewww.quantumnurse.lifeHartmut SchumacherPodcast: GO YOUR OWN PATHJohn KatsavosPodcast: The Fitness Oraclewww.viofitness.ca