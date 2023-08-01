Create New Account
Exploring Cannabis and Hemp Breeding & Genetics
The Talking Hedge
Join us as we dive into the fascinating world of cannabis and hemp breeding, strains, and genetic advancements with our esteemed guest, Jerry Whiting, Co-founder & President at LeBlanc CNE.


As a seasoned expert and pioneer in the industry, Jerry brings his wealth of knowledge and passion to the forefront, sharing insights, discoveries, and breakthroughs that shape the genetics landscape.


Discover the secrets behind creating superior cannabis strains, the science of hybridization, and the latest innovations in genetic research. From CBD-rich cultivars to high-THC powerhouses, Jerry will shed light on the breeding techniques that lead to exceptional plant characteristics, flavors, and therapeutic properties.


If you're interested in learning more about hemp & cannabis genetics, then this episode is for you!


Guest:

Jerry Whiting, Co-founder & President at LeBlanc CNE, Inc.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jerry-whiting-7192


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,163 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


