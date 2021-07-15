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YEAH, SURE, WE BELIEVE YOU: The Crowned Prince Of Treason Condemns Democratic Buddies For Not Coming To The Aid Of Freedom-Loving People In Cuba Wink-Wink-Nudge-Nudge (2021-7-14)
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91 views • July 15, 2021
Former Vice President Mike Pence, while speaking at the Heritage Foundation’s annual B.C. Lee Lecture on international affairs, pretended to roast the Democrats for being “hesitant” to “criticize their communist friends in Cuba.” But, he isn't fooling anybody this time!
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