PATRICK LANCASTER: 28SEP22 - Ukraine Referendum to Join Russia Ends in Donetsk - SOUTH UKRAINE REFERENDUM COVERAGE #6/6

With the Referendums To Join Russia coming to an end In Ukraine we found it necessary to go to the frontline city of Donetsk(Capital of the Donetsk People's republic) and show the situation there. Seek more information to educate yourself watch reports from both sides. . In this report, I show the voting, today last day of voting, in the Donetsk People's Republic controlled territory referendum to join Russia. Ukraine's government has begun accusing Russia of coercing residents to vote they are condemning them calling them a ‘propaganda show’ but never the less the voting begins in Russian-controlled territory of what is internationally recognized as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, & Lugansk Regions (Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics). We are on the ground covering all 4 areas that are having the referendums so you can see for yourself and make an educated opinion. In this report We show you some of the processes of the referendum in the Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region As you most probably know there have been huge developments in the Russia - Ukraine war this week. Most recently the NordStream pipeline is off. The west keeps supporting Ukraine with more and more weapons which seem to be antagonizing Russia. They continue to refuse to show the full story of what has been happening in Donbass for the last 8 years. The Russian President seems to have had enough and says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons & any other means of mass destruction in case of a threat to territorial integrity and weapons of mass disruption are used on Russia. and he says “This is not a bluff,” . The Russian Defense Minister Shoigu says Russia is at war with the collective West," and a Partial mobilization has been announced by Russia. The US has also privately warned Russia against using nuclear weapons.Of course, as always full English and Russian translated subtitles

