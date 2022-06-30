Unvaccinated 6-Month-Old Baby Finally Gets Approved for Heart Transplant

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https://gnews.org/post/pg6c963c
06/28/2022 August Stoll, a six-month-old baby in Tennessee, was initially denied for heart transplant by Vanderbilt University Hospital due to his vaccination status. An agreement was finally reached between the parents and the hospital after several days of conversation. The baby was approved for heart transplant without getting the COVID vaccine. Theologian and bioethicist, Charles Camosy, considered this a puzzling situation. It seems the doctor was playing COVID politics and making COVID vaccine a requirement before the heart transplant. However, the parents were resisting the COVID vaccines due to concerns about its efficacy and potential negative impacts. Camosy thought the doctor should lose his license if what happened was true.