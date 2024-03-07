Ukrainian military enlistment officers have a new mobilization tactic

❗️Ukrainian military enlistment officers have a new mobilization tactic:
✅Turn off the lights on the landing
✅ Hide around the corner
✅Wait for the potential soldier to come out and turn the light back on
✅Grab him and fulfill the quota
