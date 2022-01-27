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JOY & MATT THAYER: THE RE:AWAKENING DOCUSERIES EP. 2
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60 views • January 27, 2022
We last spoke with Joy and Matt Thayer in November of 2021 following the release of episode one of their four part Docuseries: Re:Awakening. Joy tells me that they are in the middle of editing episode two and that it's a crucial coverage on medical tyranny. People need to be exposed to the truth of the use of fear, coercion, and intimidation to control humanity. Their following episode on election integrity will come right off the back of medical tyranny as she says that the two tie directly into one another and how the world MUST understand the importance of preserving our elections. We are excited to hear from Joy and Matt what they have coming for us with the next episode- so join us for this incredible sneak peek into what the producers have in store coming up!

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