WAR ROOM [1 of 3] Tuesday 11/15/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

WHAT’S WRONG WITH JOE? BIDEN MYSTERIOUSLY CANCELS G20 MEETING WITH SERIOUS HEALTH CONCERNS BEING DISCUSSEDOwen Shroyer speculates on what Trump's big announcement could be, and continues breaking down how Democrats will keep winning elections by employing their new strategy of mysteriously finding missing ballots.

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