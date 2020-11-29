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Newt Gingrich on Watters' World
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75 views • November 29, 2020
14th November2020
Newt:
This is a fraud. The numbers don't make any sense. I began writing about this about 3 months ago. Republicans focus on campaigns; Democrats focus on elections. Nancy, the speaker, sent a signal when they introduced H.R.1. at the very beginning in 2019. Because H.R.1 was an outline of how to steal an election. I’ve done several podcasts about it. If you look step by step, even though they haven't been able to pass it. Different places have done this. I just learned today that the Republican secretary of state in Georgia signed a consent decree that does not allow us to check and verify absentee ballots. How insane is that?
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Visit https://www.gingrich360.com for more content and podcasts and buy my book Trump and the American Future on https://www.amazon.com/Trump-Effect-B...
Click here to sign up for Newt's Inner Circle and receive a limited edition Challenge Coin https://www.gingrich360.com/coin2020-...
Newt:
This is a fraud. The numbers don't make any sense. I began writing about this about 3 months ago. Republicans focus on campaigns; Democrats focus on elections. Nancy, the speaker, sent a signal when they introduced H.R.1. at the very beginning in 2019. Because H.R.1 was an outline of how to steal an election. I’ve done several podcasts about it. If you look step by step, even though they haven't been able to pass it. Different places have done this. I just learned today that the Republican secretary of state in Georgia signed a consent decree that does not allow us to check and verify absentee ballots. How insane is that?
Please share this link as widely as possible.
Visit https://www.gingrich360.com for more content and podcasts and buy my book Trump and the American Future on https://www.amazon.com/Trump-Effect-B...
Click here to sign up for Newt's Inner Circle and receive a limited edition Challenge Coin https://www.gingrich360.com/coin2020-...
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