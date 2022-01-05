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International Lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich Has All the Scientific Evidence That Pandemic Is Crime...
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50 views • January 05, 2022
[05.01.2022] Note: I get the newsmail from www.stopworldcontrol.com since their video: MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? [18.10.2021] -> https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lxa7bXCPFVtp/
-- News-Mail: ---
Dear Freedom Fighters,
Are you ready for some good news? Then check this: the past weeks I have been working on several very powerful, eye opening, and inspiring videos about people who are changing the world for the better.
This series is called HEROES OF HUMANITY.
These unique videos feature top lawyers, scientists, medical doctors etc. who cannot be labeled as silly conspiracy theorists, because of their international leading position of authority and expertise.
The videos are also produced professionally, to build trust with critical viewers.
The first video in this series is an amazing interview with a true Hero of Humanity: the world famous lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. This renown trial lawyer has been succesfully suing large fraudulent corporations for decades, like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. His vast expertise and international network of lawyers makes him the chosen man for his next challenge:
they are preparing to sue governments, health institutions, and all who are complicit in the planned pandemic.
The past year Dr. Fuellmich and his network of laywers worldwide have listened to over a hundred experts from every field of science. This in depth investitation gave them undeniable evidence that the pandemic is the worst crime against humanity every committed.
A young man from South Africa interviewed Dr Fuellmich about this, and I came across this interview.
The message is extremely powerful and is bound to awaken many people.
Sound Of Heaven International, 49270 County Road LL56, Villa Grove, DE 81155, United States
--
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich evidence that covid is crime against humanity
The famous international trial lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich and his large worldwide network of lawyers have all the evidence that the pandemic is a crime against humanity. Several law suits have been won already and they are preparing major class action lawsuits against the WHO and governments. Reiner Fuellmich says a second Neurenberg may be needed.
Dr Reiner Fuellmich, international lawyer has all the evidence that pandemic is crime
stopworldcontrol Published May 1, 2021 660,957 Views
https://rumble.com/vgdl3f-dr-reiner-fuellmich-international-lawyer-has-all-the-evidence-that-pandemic.html
https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol
https://app.getresponse.com/referral.html?x=a62b&;c=Mptgx&u=SIQ5&z=EIulN4&
www.stopworldcontrol.com/fuellmich
[email protected]
-- News-Mail: ---
Dear Freedom Fighters,
Are you ready for some good news? Then check this: the past weeks I have been working on several very powerful, eye opening, and inspiring videos about people who are changing the world for the better.
This series is called HEROES OF HUMANITY.
These unique videos feature top lawyers, scientists, medical doctors etc. who cannot be labeled as silly conspiracy theorists, because of their international leading position of authority and expertise.
The videos are also produced professionally, to build trust with critical viewers.
The first video in this series is an amazing interview with a true Hero of Humanity: the world famous lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. This renown trial lawyer has been succesfully suing large fraudulent corporations for decades, like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. His vast expertise and international network of lawyers makes him the chosen man for his next challenge:
they are preparing to sue governments, health institutions, and all who are complicit in the planned pandemic.
The past year Dr. Fuellmich and his network of laywers worldwide have listened to over a hundred experts from every field of science. This in depth investitation gave them undeniable evidence that the pandemic is the worst crime against humanity every committed.
A young man from South Africa interviewed Dr Fuellmich about this, and I came across this interview.
The message is extremely powerful and is bound to awaken many people.
Sound Of Heaven International, 49270 County Road LL56, Villa Grove, DE 81155, United States
--
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich evidence that covid is crime against humanity
The famous international trial lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich and his large worldwide network of lawyers have all the evidence that the pandemic is a crime against humanity. Several law suits have been won already and they are preparing major class action lawsuits against the WHO and governments. Reiner Fuellmich says a second Neurenberg may be needed.
Dr Reiner Fuellmich, international lawyer has all the evidence that pandemic is crime
stopworldcontrol Published May 1, 2021 660,957 Views
https://rumble.com/vgdl3f-dr-reiner-fuellmich-international-lawyer-has-all-the-evidence-that-pandemic.html
https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol
https://app.getresponse.com/referral.html?x=a62b&;c=Mptgx&u=SIQ5&z=EIulN4&
www.stopworldcontrol.com/fuellmich
[email protected]
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