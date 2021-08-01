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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 128:1-6, 20210801
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60 views • August 01, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, August 1, 2021: Psalm 128:1-6
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid on Calvary’s Cross to redeem me.
Merciful Father, I surrender my will for Your Will, and pray that Your Holy Spirit will empower me to apply and share the following Word of Truth to Your Saints:
1 Blessed is every one who fears You, our EL-ELYON, our MOST HIGH GOD, who obediently walks in Your Ways.
2 When I eat the fruit of my labor that You, Holy Father has provided, I shall be happy, and shall praise and bless Your Holy Name.
3 My wife shall be like a fruitful vine in the secret part of my house; my children like olive plants around my table.
4 Behold, thus shall the man or woman be blessed who reverently fears You, our EL-SHADDAI, our LORD GOD ALMIGHTY.
5 Glorious and Merciful Father, please continue to bless me out of Zion, Your Holy City and Church, and may I see the prosperity of Jerusalem and Christians all the days of my life.
6 Yes, may I see my children’s children. Peace be upon Israel and Your beloved Saints!
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the hidden truth of Your Eternal Salvation, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 128:1-6 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, August 1, 2021: Psalm 128:1-6
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid on Calvary’s Cross to redeem me.
Merciful Father, I surrender my will for Your Will, and pray that Your Holy Spirit will empower me to apply and share the following Word of Truth to Your Saints:
1 Blessed is every one who fears You, our EL-ELYON, our MOST HIGH GOD, who obediently walks in Your Ways.
2 When I eat the fruit of my labor that You, Holy Father has provided, I shall be happy, and shall praise and bless Your Holy Name.
3 My wife shall be like a fruitful vine in the secret part of my house; my children like olive plants around my table.
4 Behold, thus shall the man or woman be blessed who reverently fears You, our EL-SHADDAI, our LORD GOD ALMIGHTY.
5 Glorious and Merciful Father, please continue to bless me out of Zion, Your Holy City and Church, and may I see the prosperity of Jerusalem and Christians all the days of my life.
6 Yes, may I see my children’s children. Peace be upon Israel and Your beloved Saints!
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the hidden truth of Your Eternal Salvation, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 128:1-6 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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