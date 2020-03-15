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How to Make a Viking Shield
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125 views • March 15, 2020
This is how I made a Viking round shield out of plywood. It’s a fun project for a costume prop, a badass wall-hanging or martial arts use. Measurements and material suggestions are provided. Special thanks to muh German friend and to the lovely model and her juicy shieldmaidens.
T-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/viking-sharia
Please help support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.
Conflict Bindrune: http://www.jack-donovan.com/axis/2016/05/the-conflict-bindrune/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vikingsharia
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFSpTADIzx97O6m5YbQwqtg
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vikingsharia/
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_037beab8941eb7b6b2a7a081005ffd10
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikingsharia/
T-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/viking-sharia
Please help support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.
Conflict Bindrune: http://www.jack-donovan.com/axis/2016/05/the-conflict-bindrune/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vikingsharia
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFSpTADIzx97O6m5YbQwqtg
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vikingsharia/
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_037beab8941eb7b6b2a7a081005ffd10
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikingsharia/
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