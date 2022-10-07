FBI launches terror campaign on pro-life activists | LifeSiteNews: InFocus

The saga surrounding the FBI raid on Mark Houck and his family has implications not only for pro-lifers, but for all American Citizens. Join John-Henry Westen in this episode of InFocus as he reviews the raid in detail and presents commentary from journalist Patrick Delaney, who first broke the story, political commentator Jack Maxey, former Senatorial Candidate Kathy Barnett, and more.





