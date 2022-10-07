Create New Account
FBI launches terror campaign on pro-life activists | LifeSiteNews: InFocus
LifeSiteNews
Published a month ago |
The saga surrounding the FBI raid on Mark Houck and his family has implications not only for pro-lifers, but for all American Citizens. Join John-Henry Westen in this episode of InFocus as he reviews the raid in detail and presents commentary from journalist Patrick Delaney, who first broke the story, political commentator Jack Maxey, former Senatorial Candidate Kathy Barnett, and more.


fbiprolifemark houck

