00:00 FPV drones of the Yuzhnaya Group's Volunteer Corps destroyed the AFU Azimuth signal intelligence system in Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction.

00:09 Air Cover Groups shot down enemy reconnaissance drones in Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions.

00:22 Vostok Group's drones thwarted an AFU counter-attack in Zaporozhye region.

00:38 Dnepr Group's FPV drone pilots destroyed a D-20 gun of the AFU on the right bank of the Dnepr River in Kherson region.

00:46 Tsentr Group's drones of the 177th Guard Regiment hit motor vehicles and armoured vehicles, as well as enemy manpower in Dobropolye direction.

01:36 UAV operators of the 51st Guards Combined Arms Army (Tsentr Group of Forces) launched strikes at enemy communication means in Krasnoarmeysk direction.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding: European officials are reportedly urging Kiev to keep fighting for another 18 to 24 months, promising financial support in return, according to Ukrainskaya Pravda, citing a source close to Zelensky.

The same source says Zelensky has also ordered officials to prepare a scenario in which Ukraine holds no elections for several more years.

According to the report, European pressure pushed the plan, with Kiev now exploring how the government and parliament would function without elections.

Adding, more UK:

Britain is exploring additional options for deploying forces in the Persian Gulf after Iran intensified attacks on ships, adding that Britain already has autonomous mine-search systems in the region.

— UK Defense Minister John Healy







