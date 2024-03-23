Reading the Bible LIVE: Devil Works Thru People 2024

Reading the Bible LIVE:
Revelation 4:1 KJV
[1] After this I looked, and, behold, a door was opened in heaven: and the first voice which I heard was as it were of a trumpet talking with me; which said, Come up hither, and I will shew thee things which must be hereafter.
