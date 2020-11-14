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** PRESIDENT TRUMP WINS ELECTION BY DEFAULT ** - The Genius of Trump
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666 views • November 14, 2020
** Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election
Foreign Policy – September 12, 2018
Full Order: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
** BOMBSHELL: The 2020 election took place under a Trump-declared “National Emergency” that set an Election Day trap for the “unauthorized accessing of election and campaign infrastructure”
(Natural News) – Mike Adams – 13/Nov/2020
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-13-2020-election-took-place-under-a-trump-declared-national-emergency.html#
** SPECIAL FORCES RAID OF SCYTL SERVERS IN GERMANY
Forbidden Knowledge TV – Alexandra Bruce – 14/Nov/2020
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/special-forces-raid-of-scytl-servers-in-germany/
** Deep State engaged in a social contract (such as an election) and then cheated to try to unfairly “win” that contract, and is therefore disqualified by default.
** President Trump merely needs to declare the entire election to be null and void
** Never bet against the Donald
** RECOUNTS no longer matter; the certification of votes is now irrelevant
** Once all the evidence is compiled and presented, President Trump merely needs to declare the entire election to be null and void as an artifact of a failed foreign coup attempt against the United States, aided by treasonous operators inside the Democrat party and certain dark corners of the intelligence community (CIA, FBI, etc.).
** DOJ is about to drop the hammer on the entire operation
** Every organization involved in the election theft and cover-up can now be seized by the US government
** EO covers every person who has been corrupted or compromised by communist China. And that includes at least 80% of Democrat lawmakers, by our estimates, including Senators Feinstein and Schiff.
Foreign Policy – September 12, 2018
Full Order: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
** BOMBSHELL: The 2020 election took place under a Trump-declared “National Emergency” that set an Election Day trap for the “unauthorized accessing of election and campaign infrastructure”
(Natural News) – Mike Adams – 13/Nov/2020
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-13-2020-election-took-place-under-a-trump-declared-national-emergency.html#
** SPECIAL FORCES RAID OF SCYTL SERVERS IN GERMANY
Forbidden Knowledge TV – Alexandra Bruce – 14/Nov/2020
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/special-forces-raid-of-scytl-servers-in-germany/
** Deep State engaged in a social contract (such as an election) and then cheated to try to unfairly “win” that contract, and is therefore disqualified by default.
** President Trump merely needs to declare the entire election to be null and void
** Never bet against the Donald
** RECOUNTS no longer matter; the certification of votes is now irrelevant
** Once all the evidence is compiled and presented, President Trump merely needs to declare the entire election to be null and void as an artifact of a failed foreign coup attempt against the United States, aided by treasonous operators inside the Democrat party and certain dark corners of the intelligence community (CIA, FBI, etc.).
** DOJ is about to drop the hammer on the entire operation
** Every organization involved in the election theft and cover-up can now be seized by the US government
** EO covers every person who has been corrupted or compromised by communist China. And that includes at least 80% of Democrat lawmakers, by our estimates, including Senators Feinstein and Schiff.
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