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TEMPLAR Faction AWAKENING [V]-Nous and CHRIST Consciousness | SPACE Tech Paradigm in New Jerusalem
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63 views • February 21, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 10/10/2020 to Patreon►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
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Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: Skullcap Savant
Incent Referral Link: https://get.incent.com/landing/referral?referral=99tl2td5
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Book: America Nation of the Goddess (Venus Families): https://www.amazon.com/America-Nation-Goddess-Families-Founding/dp/162055397X
Artemis Plan and First Woman: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-publishes-artemis-plan-to-land-first-woman-next-man-on-moon-in-2024/ : https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/military-bases-moon-us-plans-weaponize-earths-satellite
Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
Great American Solar Eclipse 2024 Article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2019/04/08/countdown-begins-to-great-north-american-eclipse-the-longest-darkest-and-best-for-21-years/#490ed6ac5a5f
Supreme Court Political Cartoon (Libra Reference): https://buchanan.org/blog/will-justice-amy-star-in-the-five-142200
ESPN Article (Tom Brady and 5 TD's): https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/30040592/judging-week-4-nfl-overreactions-how-long-tom-brady-do-washington-change-qbs
Keiser Report Episode 1598: https://youtu.be/AZhr897ou8s
Dark Journalist & Catherine Austin Fitts Interview: https://youtu.be/kcKtelC7upM
Robert Sepehr Videos: https://youtu.be/IL6p78GoZoQ | https://youtu.be/3Whv1h5d0Hg
Ken Wheeler Videos: https://youtu.be/X-1s-cZ2lBg | https://youtu.be/ovxls8oaECg
Sam Tripoli Podcast (Anatoly Fomenko topic): https://youtu.be/8YlZcGyX2YU
Bill Gates Jealous of Steve Jobs 'Wizardry': https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/24/bill-gates-i-was-so-jealous-of-genius-steve-jobs.html
Twitter Endorses Blockchain and Bitcoin: https://www.forbes.com/sites/billybambrough/2020/09/29/bitcoin-and-blockchain-are-the-future-of-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-reveals/#6bbeb21a4d5c
Square Purchases $50 million in Bitcoin: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/square-stock-gains-after-company-purchases-50-million-in-bitcoin-11602164665
BitMEX Faces CFTC Charges: https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/cryptos-crash-after-bitmex-founders-execs-face-cftc-charges
Abundance of GOLD Scientific Editorial: https://www.livescience.com/where-did-gold-come-from.html
Virtu Financial and Vincent Viola: https://ir.virtu.com/corporate-governance/committee-composition/Person-Details/default.aspx?ItemId=5ea16994-f639-4a37-b3ed-8d0a3230d741
New Stealth Jet Technology Announced: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/air-force-reveals-six-gen-stealth-jet-has-been-built-and-flown
CIA and Weaponized Lightning: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidhambling/2020/09/21/when-the-cia-tried-to-weaponize-lightning/#124ebf8377c0
Pentagon Further Admits UFO Existence: https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a33413777/pentagon-ufo-program-materials-vehicles/
SATURN Frequency and THX Comparison: https://www.nasa.gov/planetarydefense/dart | https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/cassini/multimedia/pia10232.html | https://phys.org/news/2017-08-astrophysicists-moons-saturn-music.html | https://youtu.be/ElibvWRqzcc
Joseph Farrell and DREADDS: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/10/dreading-those-dreadful-dreadds/ | https://www.eneuro.org/content/6/5/ENEURO.0171-19.2019
Public Support for Chimerical Research: https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/majority-of-respondents-support-chimeric-animal-research-survey-68013
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 10/10/2020 to Patreon►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: Skullcap Savant
Incent Referral Link: https://get.incent.com/landing/referral?referral=99tl2td5
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Book: America Nation of the Goddess (Venus Families): https://www.amazon.com/America-Nation-Goddess-Families-Founding/dp/162055397X
Artemis Plan and First Woman: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-publishes-artemis-plan-to-land-first-woman-next-man-on-moon-in-2024/ : https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/military-bases-moon-us-plans-weaponize-earths-satellite
Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
Great American Solar Eclipse 2024 Article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2019/04/08/countdown-begins-to-great-north-american-eclipse-the-longest-darkest-and-best-for-21-years/#490ed6ac5a5f
Supreme Court Political Cartoon (Libra Reference): https://buchanan.org/blog/will-justice-amy-star-in-the-five-142200
ESPN Article (Tom Brady and 5 TD's): https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/30040592/judging-week-4-nfl-overreactions-how-long-tom-brady-do-washington-change-qbs
Keiser Report Episode 1598: https://youtu.be/AZhr897ou8s
Dark Journalist & Catherine Austin Fitts Interview: https://youtu.be/kcKtelC7upM
Robert Sepehr Videos: https://youtu.be/IL6p78GoZoQ | https://youtu.be/3Whv1h5d0Hg
Ken Wheeler Videos: https://youtu.be/X-1s-cZ2lBg | https://youtu.be/ovxls8oaECg
Sam Tripoli Podcast (Anatoly Fomenko topic): https://youtu.be/8YlZcGyX2YU
Bill Gates Jealous of Steve Jobs 'Wizardry': https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/24/bill-gates-i-was-so-jealous-of-genius-steve-jobs.html
Twitter Endorses Blockchain and Bitcoin: https://www.forbes.com/sites/billybambrough/2020/09/29/bitcoin-and-blockchain-are-the-future-of-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-reveals/#6bbeb21a4d5c
Square Purchases $50 million in Bitcoin: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/square-stock-gains-after-company-purchases-50-million-in-bitcoin-11602164665
BitMEX Faces CFTC Charges: https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/cryptos-crash-after-bitmex-founders-execs-face-cftc-charges
Abundance of GOLD Scientific Editorial: https://www.livescience.com/where-did-gold-come-from.html
Virtu Financial and Vincent Viola: https://ir.virtu.com/corporate-governance/committee-composition/Person-Details/default.aspx?ItemId=5ea16994-f639-4a37-b3ed-8d0a3230d741
New Stealth Jet Technology Announced: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/air-force-reveals-six-gen-stealth-jet-has-been-built-and-flown
CIA and Weaponized Lightning: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidhambling/2020/09/21/when-the-cia-tried-to-weaponize-lightning/#124ebf8377c0
Pentagon Further Admits UFO Existence: https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a33413777/pentagon-ufo-program-materials-vehicles/
SATURN Frequency and THX Comparison: https://www.nasa.gov/planetarydefense/dart | https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/cassini/multimedia/pia10232.html | https://phys.org/news/2017-08-astrophysicists-moons-saturn-music.html | https://youtu.be/ElibvWRqzcc
Joseph Farrell and DREADDS: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/10/dreading-those-dreadful-dreadds/ | https://www.eneuro.org/content/6/5/ENEURO.0171-19.2019
Public Support for Chimerical Research: https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/majority-of-respondents-support-chimeric-animal-research-survey-68013
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