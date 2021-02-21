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TEMPLAR Faction AWAKENING [V]-Nous and CHRIST Consciousness | SPACE Tech Paradigm in New Jerusalem
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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63 views • February 21, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin

*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 10/10/2020 to Patreon►

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Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d

Resources -

Book: America Nation of the Goddess (Venus Families): https://www.amazon.com/America-Nation-Goddess-Families-Founding/dp/162055397X

Artemis Plan and First Woman: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-publishes-artemis-plan-to-land-first-woman-next-man-on-moon-in-2024/ : https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/military-bases-moon-us-plans-weaponize-earths-satellite

Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html

Great American Solar Eclipse 2024 Article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2019/04/08/countdown-begins-to-great-north-american-eclipse-the-longest-darkest-and-best-for-21-years/#490ed6ac5a5f

Supreme Court Political Cartoon (Libra Reference): https://buchanan.org/blog/will-justice-amy-star-in-the-five-142200

ESPN Article (Tom Brady and 5 TD's): https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/30040592/judging-week-4-nfl-overreactions-how-long-tom-brady-do-washington-change-qbs

Keiser Report Episode 1598: https://youtu.be/AZhr897ou8s

Dark Journalist & Catherine Austin Fitts Interview: https://youtu.be/kcKtelC7upM

Robert Sepehr Videos: https://youtu.be/IL6p78GoZoQ | https://youtu.be/3Whv1h5d0Hg

Ken Wheeler Videos: https://youtu.be/X-1s-cZ2lBg | https://youtu.be/ovxls8oaECg

Sam Tripoli Podcast (Anatoly Fomenko topic): https://youtu.be/8YlZcGyX2YU

Bill Gates Jealous of Steve Jobs 'Wizardry': https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/24/bill-gates-i-was-so-jealous-of-genius-steve-jobs.html

Twitter Endorses Blockchain and Bitcoin: https://www.forbes.com/sites/billybambrough/2020/09/29/bitcoin-and-blockchain-are-the-future-of-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-reveals/#6bbeb21a4d5c

Square Purchases $50 million in Bitcoin: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/square-stock-gains-after-company-purchases-50-million-in-bitcoin-11602164665

BitMEX Faces CFTC Charges: https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/cryptos-crash-after-bitmex-founders-execs-face-cftc-charges

Abundance of GOLD Scientific Editorial: https://www.livescience.com/where-did-gold-come-from.html

Virtu Financial and Vincent Viola: https://ir.virtu.com/corporate-governance/committee-composition/Person-Details/default.aspx?ItemId=5ea16994-f639-4a37-b3ed-8d0a3230d741

New Stealth Jet Technology Announced: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/air-force-reveals-six-gen-stealth-jet-has-been-built-and-flown

CIA and Weaponized Lightning: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidhambling/2020/09/21/when-the-cia-tried-to-weaponize-lightning/#124ebf8377c0

Pentagon Further Admits UFO Existence: https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a33413777/pentagon-ufo-program-materials-vehicles/

SATURN Frequency and THX Comparison: https://www.nasa.gov/planetarydefense/dart | https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/cassini/multimedia/pia10232.html | https://phys.org/news/2017-08-astrophysicists-moons-saturn-music.html | https://youtu.be/ElibvWRqzcc

Joseph Farrell and DREADDS: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/10/dreading-those-dreadful-dreadds/ | https://www.eneuro.org/content/6/5/ENEURO.0171-19.2019

Public Support for Chimerical Research: https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/majority-of-respondents-support-chimeric-animal-research-survey-68013
Keywords
financial collapsestar warsgreat resethistory mysterytesla techsecrets revealedbitcoin resetwinter solstice resetaryan history
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