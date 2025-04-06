BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gaza News Current Situation April 5th Arabic News Channels Broadcasts 4-5-25
63 views • 3 weeks ago

Gaza News Current Situation April 5th Arabic News Channels Broadcasts 4-5-25

قناة مكملين - الرسمية

@mekameleen_TV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnVDAgZQNGo

أسامة جاويش: لكل مصري أيا كان دينه أو موقفه السياسي.. حياتك في خطر لو إسرائـ ـيل نفذت محور موراج

Osama Gawish: for every Egyptian, regardless of his religion or political position.. Your life is in danger if Israel carries out the Morag axis


AlHadath الحدث

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k14366BBPME


التاسعة عشرة | غارات أميركية جديدة على الحوثيين في صعدة.. وحراك مصري فرنسي أردني لحلحلة ملف غزة

new American raids on the Houthis in Saada.. Egyptian, French, Jordanian move to resolve Gaza file

Keywords
iranisraelpalestineegyptgenocidesyriagazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarfreepalestinepalestinewarisraelhamaswar
