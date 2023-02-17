JP Mission to Underground Civilization & Nordic Spaceport

On February 8, JP was part of a ten man mission to an underground civilization in Florida that was led by one of its inhabitants, a 7 foot tall blond human called Jaseet. JP witnessed an underground city belong to the civilization, but his team was handed off by Jaseet to Nordic extraterrestrials who have a large spaceport next to the city. JP was told that the Nordics have been helping the civilization, along with many other underground and underwater cities deal with Earth contingencies for a very long time.



In his update JP revealed seeing hundreds of spacecraft, which are ready to begin flying into Earth's skies as part of an agreement with an Earth Alliance comprising major space faring nations to wake up surface humanity in a gradual but methodical way. JP reveals how similar situations are unfolding in different nations with their own underground civilizations coordinating with the Earth Alliance and details of different pro and anti-disclosure factions.



For prior updates by JP, visit: https://exopolitics.org/jp-articles-photos-videos/



My heartfelt thanks to Angelika Whitecliff for completing the sound editing of this video, and thanks also to Jas Marlin for its final production.

