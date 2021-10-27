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Superman Cancels The American Way, Murphy Campaign Busted By Project Veritas & Where's The Money?
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70 views • October 27, 2021
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Sources used in video:
No more truth, justice and the American way - https://www.polygon.com/comics/22729333/superman-new-motto-american-way-2021
Superman renounces US citizenship in 2011 - https://comicsalliance.com/superman-renounces-us-citizenship/
POS Murphy will mandates vaxx after re-elected, Project Veritas - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefe-undercover-video-inside-phil-murphy-campaign/
Transgender in Loudon county found guilty - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/teenager-found-guilty-in-loudoun-county-bathroom-assault?
What is up with this school board in Loudon county - https://dailycaller.com/2021/10/25/loudoun-county-parents-sign-nda-form-critical-race-theory-curriculum/
Where did the money go, right into their corrupt pockets - https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/new-york-gun-violence-program-funneled-18-million-to-unions-created-20-jobs-so-far/
Where does all this money really go - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/10/25/8-ridiculous-green-new-deal-programs-in-democrats-bloated-spending-bill/?u
Doctor offers $1 million dollars to prove him wrong on 100,000 American vaxx deaths - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/frontlinenews/1-million-challenge-have-covid-vaccines-killed-200000-americans/
Here is the slide show about lives saved to those killed by vaxx - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/files/have-covid-vaccines-killed-200000-americans/
It tells you it's all fake, that's what it tells you - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-chris-wallace-asks-cdc-director-why-packed-football-stadiums-arent-creating-spikes/?utm_source=telegram
Smart virus doesn't bother with Norway - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-out-oslo-for-oktoberfest-no-masks-no-vaccine-passports-just-great-times/
This thread about vaxx injuries is hard to look at, stop the madness - https://twitter.com/TimIsThaMan/status/1450837033094684677
Won't hear this story from the fake stream media - https://www.technocracy.news/sweden-indefinitely-suspends-moderna-shot-after-deadly-heart-condition/
Will this leftist be labeled a domesic terrorist - https://trendingpolitics.com/liberal-extremist-terrorists-plows-through-crowd-protesting-vaccine-mandates-crugg/
Media will be butthurt about this actual science - https://trendingpolitics.com/take-that-biden-florida-now-has-the-lowest-covid-infection-rate-in-the-country/
Australian idiot doesn't get what is really happening - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-25-australia-tyrants-promise-to-flood-the-country-with-virus-carrying-vaccinated-people.html
Aussie cartoonist axed after cartoon they don't like - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10126303/Cartoonist-Leunig-AXED-cartoon-comparing-Dan-Andrews-vaccine-mandates-Tiananmen-Square.html
95,000 strong migrant caravan headed our way - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/tell-biden-coming-massive-illegal-caravan-continues-march-mexico-en-route-open-us-border-now-20-miles-north-tapachula-video/
Ok, but I'm eating - https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1452481253647785996
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1451260770923122718
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
No more truth, justice and the American way - https://www.polygon.com/comics/22729333/superman-new-motto-american-way-2021
Superman renounces US citizenship in 2011 - https://comicsalliance.com/superman-renounces-us-citizenship/
POS Murphy will mandates vaxx after re-elected, Project Veritas - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefe-undercover-video-inside-phil-murphy-campaign/
Transgender in Loudon county found guilty - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/teenager-found-guilty-in-loudoun-county-bathroom-assault?
What is up with this school board in Loudon county - https://dailycaller.com/2021/10/25/loudoun-county-parents-sign-nda-form-critical-race-theory-curriculum/
Where did the money go, right into their corrupt pockets - https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/new-york-gun-violence-program-funneled-18-million-to-unions-created-20-jobs-so-far/
Where does all this money really go - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/10/25/8-ridiculous-green-new-deal-programs-in-democrats-bloated-spending-bill/?u
Doctor offers $1 million dollars to prove him wrong on 100,000 American vaxx deaths - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/frontlinenews/1-million-challenge-have-covid-vaccines-killed-200000-americans/
Here is the slide show about lives saved to those killed by vaxx - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/files/have-covid-vaccines-killed-200000-americans/
It tells you it's all fake, that's what it tells you - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-chris-wallace-asks-cdc-director-why-packed-football-stadiums-arent-creating-spikes/?utm_source=telegram
Smart virus doesn't bother with Norway - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/check-out-oslo-for-oktoberfest-no-masks-no-vaccine-passports-just-great-times/
This thread about vaxx injuries is hard to look at, stop the madness - https://twitter.com/TimIsThaMan/status/1450837033094684677
Won't hear this story from the fake stream media - https://www.technocracy.news/sweden-indefinitely-suspends-moderna-shot-after-deadly-heart-condition/
Will this leftist be labeled a domesic terrorist - https://trendingpolitics.com/liberal-extremist-terrorists-plows-through-crowd-protesting-vaccine-mandates-crugg/
Media will be butthurt about this actual science - https://trendingpolitics.com/take-that-biden-florida-now-has-the-lowest-covid-infection-rate-in-the-country/
Australian idiot doesn't get what is really happening - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-25-australia-tyrants-promise-to-flood-the-country-with-virus-carrying-vaccinated-people.html
Aussie cartoonist axed after cartoon they don't like - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10126303/Cartoonist-Leunig-AXED-cartoon-comparing-Dan-Andrews-vaccine-mandates-Tiananmen-Square.html
95,000 strong migrant caravan headed our way - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/tell-biden-coming-massive-illegal-caravan-continues-march-mexico-en-route-open-us-border-now-20-miles-north-tapachula-video/
Ok, but I'm eating - https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1452481253647785996
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1451260770923122718
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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