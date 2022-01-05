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MAAP REAL Interview with up and coming18 years old Mr. Eric Hays+ Host George Nemeh
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20 views • January 05, 2022
MAAP REAL Interview with up and coming18 years old Mr. Eric Hays+ Host George Nemeh
At the Event: January 4th 2022 MEET & GREET Candidate Anthony Kern
Meet & Greet at the Daily Drip Coffee in Glendale Arizona. It was a success. Candidate For Senate Anthony Kern + Candidate For SOS Rep Mark Finchem + Candidate For Senate Janae Shamp + Candidate For Senate Darin Mitchell. Many voters on hand and many Q+A after their concert speeches they're posted on MAAP Real Talk Show.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Host Producer George Nemeh
At the Event: January 4th 2022 MEET & GREET Candidate Anthony Kern
Meet & Greet at the Daily Drip Coffee in Glendale Arizona. It was a success. Candidate For Senate Anthony Kern + Candidate For SOS Rep Mark Finchem + Candidate For Senate Janae Shamp + Candidate For Senate Darin Mitchell. Many voters on hand and many Q+A after their concert speeches they're posted on MAAP Real Talk Show.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Host Producer George Nemeh
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