BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Crashing The Communist Party - Kingdom Citizens Invading And Infiltrating The Communist Party
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
54 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • July 28, 2023

Shouldn't we as Christians be infiltrating the Communist Party? Shouldn't we know our enemies plans?? How the satanists trick and recruit their pawns.


I believe that many Kingdom of God citizens are now infiltrating the Communist parties "parties" and crashing them. Its time to "crash the communist party!!" Glory. Just got that word. LEARN HOW TODAY!!


Today I am going to show you how you can crash the communist party. Not all will be called to this operation. But I think everyone should be educated as to what Communists believe and how evil it is. People should know how they plan to sexualize and pervert the children and overthrow nations.


Most of the people in Communism don't realize they are actually a part of the fascist (corporate government structure) they claim to fight. They don't realize where their orders come from and that they are actually pawns.


Watch this video and learn how to infiltrate and expose Communism. Think about this. When an enemies war plans are known, they no longer hold power. Why because we are ready and WE CATCH THEM BY SURPRISE...


But here is the deal. These people who are in Communism have been fooled by Satanists. That is the reality of it. They are fighting against a corrupt government, antifa as well. However they need to know that we as Kingdom Citizens are also against fascism and corrupt crony capitalism. However there is a better answer. A KINGDOM AGENDA. Where we all win, and don't have to destroy existing infrastructure. We raise up people of God rather than pedos and people of satan who lust after money, power, and control over the people. Share this out and watch also the links below.


Get educated on Communism here:


Communist Manifesto Exposed: https://rumble.com/v2x6uik-communism-manifesto-exposed.html



Global communist networks exposed

https://rumble.com/v2x6vu6-the-global-communist-network-exposed.html



Watch these 2 videos

"More Dangerous Than War -E Griffen"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4vTHwvioZ4


Anarchy USA (1966) a film by G. Edward Griffin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2wk6svKExk


Access my site: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com


Access my podcast direct download page: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com


Get my book on audio and learn GOD'S REAL AGENDA. The one that will actually be fulfilled: https://bornagainaskings.com


Also get the physical copy on Amazon here: https://a.co/d/dxdqZAY


"I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” Genesis 12:3


And ya demons. I have the blessing of Abraham fyi! I know, it sucks to be you right now. But Jesus is Lord over the nations and your time of torment now. I command you all into the lake of fire in the name of King Jesus.

Keywords
communismccpcrashing the communist partycommunists in americacommunist invasioninfiltrate the communists
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy