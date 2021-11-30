2 Years In

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101 views • November 30, 2021
[Bidan] Coronavirus Policy Isn't Working
* Biden’s handle on the coronavirus plandemic is the greatest public policy failure of all time.
* Americans are poorer, sadder and more isolated.
* No leader dares acknowledge this failure.
* Instead they’re demonizing a convenient scapegoat — the unvaxxed.
* Anyone who questions leaders is now dangerous, but there is only so much people can handle.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284436646001
* Biden’s handle on the coronavirus plandemic is the greatest public policy failure of all time.
* Americans are poorer, sadder and more isolated.
* No leader dares acknowledge this failure.
* Instead they’re demonizing a convenient scapegoat — the unvaxxed.
* Anyone who questions leaders is now dangerous, but there is only so much people can handle.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284436646001
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