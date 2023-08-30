Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Matthew 24 & the Coronavirus
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
55 Subscribers
24 views
Published Yesterday

May 24th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle continues to expose lies surrounding the Coronavirus, specifically the push to blame evangelical Christians. In Matthew 24, Jesus warns us to take heed when great deceptions arise in the last days.

"For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places." Matthew 24:7

Keywords
deceptionjesusmatthew 24dean odlecovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket