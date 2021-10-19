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250,000 VAXXED AMERICANS DEAD? - DR. ZEV ZELENKO
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80 views • October 19, 2021
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/D/k/a/z/Dkazc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
https://www.sgtreport.com/
Dr. Zelenko returns to SGT Report.
Reporting the latest observations on the issues of COVID and vaccinations as of mid October 2021
Also of interest at about the 40 minute mark...
US Patent number:11107588 (Aug31,2021) Existing Technology in the vaccine that allows for the Measurement of Internal Biological Data (Heart Rate and Temperature,..) and then ability to Transmit that Information with your location to a third Party.
https://techsparx.com/blog/2021/09/vaccine-rfid.html
Microsoft Patent:WO2020060606 (Crypto-System Using Body Activity Data)
(Digital Identifier) "Mark of the Beast" capable tech.
Beautiful simple message from Vladimir:
Turn Away From Bad.
Do Good.
Be Optimistic.
https://www.sgtreport.com/
Dr. Zelenko returns to SGT Report.
Reporting the latest observations on the issues of COVID and vaccinations as of mid October 2021
Also of interest at about the 40 minute mark...
US Patent number:11107588 (Aug31,2021) Existing Technology in the vaccine that allows for the Measurement of Internal Biological Data (Heart Rate and Temperature,..) and then ability to Transmit that Information with your location to a third Party.
https://techsparx.com/blog/2021/09/vaccine-rfid.html
Microsoft Patent:WO2020060606 (Crypto-System Using Body Activity Data)
(Digital Identifier) "Mark of the Beast" capable tech.
Beautiful simple message from Vladimir:
Turn Away From Bad.
Do Good.
Be Optimistic.
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