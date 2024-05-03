Horrifying Moment! How Ukrainian Forces Wiped Out 4,180 Russian Troops, 31 Tanks In Less Than A Week

US Military News





Today, we’re focusing on a staggering development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In less than a week, Russia has faced significant losses, with reports indicating Ukrainian troops wiped out 4,180 russian troops and 31 tanks lost in the escalating hostilities. From Sunday to Friday, the Ukrainian General Staff has tallied 4,180 Russian troops lost. Additionally, 31 tanks have been destroyed by Kyiv's forces, along with 87 armored personnel vehicles and 76 drones.





Since the invasion began on February 24, 2022, Ukraine's figures suggest that Russia has lost a total of 469,840 military personnel. The material losses are also substantial, with 7,312 tanks, 14,067 armored personnel vehicles, 12,024 artillery systems, 673 aircraft and helicopters, and 9,538 drones reported lost.





