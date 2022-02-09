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Ben Gordon Eyewitness - Arizona Hospital Attempted Murder
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53 views • February 09, 2022
The EMT arriving on scene at the auto accident, injected Ben and knocked him unconscious for 7-hours.
The interview with SGT report describes how a burst of light within Ben's body strengthened his resolve and shook him out of a deep sleep.
DID AN ARIZONA HOSPITAL INTEND TO KILL THIS MAN & HARVEST HIS ORGANS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CUizYKdkCGSt/
3 clips, 24:33.
:19 Ben tagged as John Doe (Meadow Meadow) with birth year of 1922, even when the hospital knew his name.
5:27 Ben's stoy days after his escape.
23:31 His interview by SGT Report
The interview with SGT report describes how a burst of light within Ben's body strengthened his resolve and shook him out of a deep sleep.
DID AN ARIZONA HOSPITAL INTEND TO KILL THIS MAN & HARVEST HIS ORGANS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CUizYKdkCGSt/
3 clips, 24:33.
:19 Ben tagged as John Doe (Meadow Meadow) with birth year of 1922, even when the hospital knew his name.
5:27 Ben's stoy days after his escape.
23:31 His interview by SGT Report
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