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Learn the Most Powerful Secrets & Information in the World – FULL SHOW MUST WATCH 4/27/22
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180 views • April 28, 2022
Vladimir Putin has publicly warned NATO to stop their military escalations in Ukraine or Russia will “strike quickly” - this isn’t a game, this is FUCKING WORLD WAR 3! Legendary podcaster & comedian Count Dankula joins Alex Jones live on air to break down what to expect in the epicenter of the fight for free speech via Twitter.
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