Salads: Cucumber Tomato Avocado Salad Recipe

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⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ RECIPE BELOW ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️
We sold our house and moved in with our parents last week while we search for our dream home. Working in Mom's kitchen is quite a treat - so much beautiful natural light, not to mention it's huge!!
SALAD INGREDIENTS:
►1 lb Roma tomatoes
►1 English cucumber
►½ medium red onion, sliced
►2 avocados, diced
►2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil or sunflower oil
►Juice of 1 medium lemon (about 2 Tbsp)
►¼ cup (1/2 bunch) cilantro, chopped
►1 tsp sea salt or ¾ tsp table salt
►⅛ tsp black pepper