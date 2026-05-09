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Finding Pinto – The Lequios Mystery (Part 1) Return of the Lequios 5
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Was Fernão Mendes Pinto telling the truth all along? Historians have long dismissed him as a liar, but newly reexamined evidence from Castanheda’s 1883 texts, Pinto’s own journal, and historical coordinates suggest otherwise.
For centuries, the mysterious land of the Lequios was assumed to be the Ryukyu Islands — but what if that was never correct? What if the real Lequios was much farther south... in the Philippines?
In this first episode, we break down the geography, original sources, Pinto’s shipwreck letter, and the surprising manipulation of his legacy — and begin unraveling one of the most misunderstood accounts in exploration history.
🧭 In this episode:
Pinto’s letter and the 250-league mystery
Castanheda’s coordinates and descriptions
Why the Ryukyu theory doesn’t add up
The overlooked case for Northern Philippines (Batanes, Luzon)
How colonial bias and Jesuit edits reshaped Pinto’s story
And why it’s time to test facts, not mock fiction
📚 Sources Referenced:
Historia do descobrimento e conquista da India pelos Portugueses by Fernão Lopes de Castanheda (1883)
The Travels of Mendes Pinto – translated by Rebecca D. Catz (1989)
#FindingPinto #Lequios #LostHistory #PhilippineHistory #RyukyuMyth #JesuitCensorship #DecolonizeHistory #FernãoMendesPinto #ExplorationTruth #Castanheda #HistoryMystery #Batanes #LuzonHistory #AncientTradeRoutes #PintoWasRight
For centuries, the mysterious land of the Lequios was assumed to be the Ryukyu Islands — but what if that was never correct? What if the real Lequios was much farther south... in the Philippines?
In this first episode, we break down the geography, original sources, Pinto’s shipwreck letter, and the surprising manipulation of his legacy — and begin unraveling one of the most misunderstood accounts in exploration history.
🧭 In this episode:
Pinto’s letter and the 250-league mystery
Castanheda’s coordinates and descriptions
Why the Ryukyu theory doesn’t add up
The overlooked case for Northern Philippines (Batanes, Luzon)
How colonial bias and Jesuit edits reshaped Pinto’s story
And why it’s time to test facts, not mock fiction
📚 Sources Referenced:
Historia do descobrimento e conquista da India pelos Portugueses by Fernão Lopes de Castanheda (1883)
The Travels of Mendes Pinto – translated by Rebecca D. Catz (1989)
#FindingPinto #Lequios #LostHistory #PhilippineHistory #RyukyuMyth #JesuitCensorship #DecolonizeHistory #FernãoMendesPinto #ExplorationTruth #Castanheda #HistoryMystery #Batanes #LuzonHistory #AncientTradeRoutes #PintoWasRight
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