Fauci Lies Again, Pretends He Doesn't Know What Went On In Wuhan Lab

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Media is now claiming "NEW" information that indicates that Covid came from the Wuhan Lab. But for those of us who have been following this story, this is not new information... this evidence has been known for over a year. So why is Dr. Fauci, now suddenly pretending that he believe Covid could have come from a lab?
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