The Next 100 Days Podcast. Episode #367 Telemarketing with Richard Blank. A UK business show.





Through this podcast, Kevin and Graham reveal strategies you can use to improve your business and take it to the next level in the next 100 days and beyond. In addition to featuring their own advice, Kevin and Graham host amazing guests from across the business world. Often the guests are successful, but lesser-known business owners and entrepreneurs, enabling the show to bring fresh content and stand out from many of the US based business shows. Graham and Kevin believe that business change comes about when a business owner focusses on just one thing that will make a real difference to his business. That might be product development, a new product launch or a marketing campaign. Focussing for less than 100 days, or focussing on too many things generally won’t deliver the results you need, Equally, its difficult to maintain effective focus for much longer than 100 days without re-assessing priorities. The Next 100 Days Podcast is a leading UK business show.









The Next 100 Days co-hosts… Graham Arrowsmith Graham runs Finely Fettled to help organisations that want to market to affluent and high-net-worth customers. He also runs Meet Professionals, which is offered to financial advice groups as a white-labelled lead generation and conversion system. Contact Graham on LinkedIn: Visit Graham's LinkedIn Profile and by email. Kevin Appleby Kevin specialises in finance transformation and implementing business change. He's the COO of GrowCFO which provide both community and CPD-accredited training designed to grow the next generation of finance leaders. You can find Kevin on LinkedIn and at kevinappleby.com









Telemarketing. Richard Blank runs the Costa Rica Call Center, a telemarketing business you can learn a lot from.









