© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump lawyer calls out '15 minutes' Manhattan D.A.: A 'stain' on your office.
#NEWSMAX #breaking #trump
TRUMP INDICTMENT?: Attorney for '45' Joe Tacopina joins "John Bachman Now" alongside former U.S. attorney Brett Tolman to give the latest from Trump camp on grand jury developments in a potential arrest of the 45th President.
source:
https://youtu.be/RzjD3C18sVU