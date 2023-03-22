Trump lawyer calls out '15 minutes' Manhattan D.A.: A 'stain' on your office.
TRUMP INDICTMENT?: Attorney for '45' Joe Tacopina joins "John Bachman Now" alongside former U.S. attorney Brett Tolman to give the latest from Trump camp on grand jury developments in a potential arrest of the 45th President.
