Don Trump Jr. TRIGGERED | with Rep. Dr Ronnie Jackson (clip)

Joe Biden IS NOT a fine wine, he IS NOT going to get better with time. Whatever medication his doctor has him on is going to be less effective as each day goes on. This man DOES NOT belong in the White House!!
YUGE episode of Triggered with @ronnyjacksontx
Biden's Pronoun Pentagon gets even Weirder, Plus CDC Issues "Chestfeeding" Advice, Live with Rep Ronny Jackson | TRIGGERED Ep.48
Does anyone really think Biden can get through another campaign? Maybe Hunter can give him something to perk him up!
See the rest➡️ https://rumble.com/v2yh6ia-bidens-pronoun-pentagon-gets-even-weirder-plus-dcd-issues-chestfeeding-advi.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.