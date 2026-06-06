FALSE DIAGNOSIS KILLED HER DAUGHTER IN THE HOSPITAL? A Mother Fights for Justice | Ep 9

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Alix sits down with Rebecca Charles Jackson—alongside attorneys Tricia Lindsay and Graham Brownstein—to expose what they allege is a devastating case of hospital protocol abuse during the COVID era.

Rebecca shares the story of her daughter Danielle, a special needs girl who suffered a brain injury at birth and entered the hospital in 2021 for only the second time in her life. Though she had mild symptoms, she was then subjected to a series of aggressive treatments, denied proper informed consent, separated from her mother, and ultimately died after 41 days in care.

Rebecca alleges Danielle was given drugs without consent, restrained, blocked from family contact, and placed on a ventilator against her wishes. She also raises questions about the use of remdesivir, sedation protocols, and the financial incentives hospitals may have had during COVID—including reimbursement structures tied to certain treatments.

Attorneys Lindsay and Brownstein break down the legal battle now underway, arguing this is not medical malpractice, but fraud and willful misconduct. They explain their strategy to pierce PREP Act protections and expose what they believe to be a broader pattern of systemic abuse inside hospitals during lockdowns.

This is a raw, emotional, and explosive conversation about what happens when patients lose autonomy, and families are shut out of the system meant to protect them.

In this episode, we cover:

Rebecca’s account of Danielle’s birth injury, the hospital’s role, and lifelong care

Danielle’s 2021 hospital admission, and what Rebecca says happened next

Allegations of unauthorized treatments, including remdesivir and sedation protocols

Restraints, isolation, and being barred from seeing her daughter for 13 days

The push for ventilator use, and subsequent heart attack

Court-ordered ivermectin and the hospital’s response

Claims of financial incentives tied to COVID treatments and hospital billing

The legal case against the hospital system and 40+ defendants

Why most attorneys refused the case—and how it was revived

The strategy to pierce PREP Act immunity and expose alleged fraud

Claims surrounding organ donation and end-of-life decisions

Why this case could set a precedent for accountability by being the first to pierce PREP Act protections

Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists

https://www.mishinternational.com/

When you need to defend your health from the regulatory state, you support this podcast and the work of Free Now Foundation. When you need to defend your savings from the monetary system, contact the team at Mish International.

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