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Lori Colley - Ep. 503 - Stay Strong! The Loony Bin is Losing
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70 views • April 07, 2021
April 6, 2021
It feels like we’re living in a LARP (live-action role-play), where up is down and down is up and the loudest and most powerful voices are the craziest. Like a cult, the leaders are working to control and manipulate us using fear and intimidation. But they are losing their grip, and in this video, I'll show you why.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.heritage.org/gender/heritage-explains/the-equality-act
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/san-diego-teachers-school-migrants-in-person-parent-zoom-doom-learning
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/colorado-voting-rules-georgia-major-league-baseball-all-star-game
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/mlb-moves-all-star-game-from-51-black-georgia-to-9-8-black-denver-which-already-has-voter-id/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/artur-pawlowski-canada-pastor-easter-b1827041.html
https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2021/04/05/canadian-pastor-erupts-police-show-enforce-mask-mandates/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/exclusive-one-courageous-airline-stewardess-resigns-rather-enforce-passenger-mask-mandates/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/05/clarence-thomas-provides-legal-roadmap-to-tearing-down-social-media-censorship/
Doug Wilson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hr4JauIXWo
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
It feels like we’re living in a LARP (live-action role-play), where up is down and down is up and the loudest and most powerful voices are the craziest. Like a cult, the leaders are working to control and manipulate us using fear and intimidation. But they are losing their grip, and in this video, I'll show you why.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.heritage.org/gender/heritage-explains/the-equality-act
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/san-diego-teachers-school-migrants-in-person-parent-zoom-doom-learning
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/colorado-voting-rules-georgia-major-league-baseball-all-star-game
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/mlb-moves-all-star-game-from-51-black-georgia-to-9-8-black-denver-which-already-has-voter-id/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/artur-pawlowski-canada-pastor-easter-b1827041.html
https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2021/04/05/canadian-pastor-erupts-police-show-enforce-mask-mandates/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/exclusive-one-courageous-airline-stewardess-resigns-rather-enforce-passenger-mask-mandates/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/05/clarence-thomas-provides-legal-roadmap-to-tearing-down-social-media-censorship/
Doug Wilson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hr4JauIXWo
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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