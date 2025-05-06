Kickass Cryptids, Dragons/Dinosaurs & Living Lake Monsters!!!

This video proves that the mainsteam narrative that "dinosaurs" lived millions of years ago, then turned into birds, & the went extinct is absurd fiction. The word "dinosaur" was not invented until 1841. Prior to that they were called "dragons" & have always lived with man throughout history. But this info is severely suppressed along with the destroying of most of the historical & tangible documented evidence. So this video shows merely a fraction of what can be known on this topic. I uploaded this bc of the request of someone in YT comments named Anthony wanting to see some evidence. But if I took the time & effort I could go into great detail to prove my point with much more evedence than this. Anthony, if you read this also watch the video on this channel about megaliths for some of the evidence of giants being alive today. God bless.