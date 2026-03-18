Urgent Financial Warning: The Great Taking Has Begun!

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-Financial system already restricting access, citing bank failures, fund withdrawal limits, and bail-ins.
-Argues crises like Credit Suisse and liquidity injections show systemic instability and risk to deposits.
-Geopolitical tensions closing Strait of Hormuz trigger force majeure, causing cascading defaults and supply disruptions.
-Describes economic domino effects, including energy shocks, debt crises, and collapsing confidence in U.S. Treasuries.
-Promotes wealth into physical gold and silver to avoid counterparty risk and centralized control systems.
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