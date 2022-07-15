its WORSE than YOU think...

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He describes in greater detail how the world will be coerced into taking the mark of the beast. Churches need to recognize what`s actually going on in the world, they need to speak out and stand up to the coming tyranny! The churches need to stop ignoring Revelations 13 and preach the truth to the dying world.