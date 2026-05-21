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Adam Taggart: AI K-Shaped Neofeudal Economy, Dollarization, & America 2.0
Geopolitics & Empire
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Financial expert Adam Taggart analyzes the current state of the global economy, emphasizing a K-shaped recovery where a small group of asset owners thrives while the working class struggles with inflation and diminished purchasing power. He expresses significant concern regarding the rise of AI and robotics, noting that these technologies may permanently erode labor’s bargaining power and increase social instability. Despite these internal risks, Taggart remains bullish on the United States, arguing that its geographical advantages and the enduring global dominance of the U.S. dollar make it the strongest player in modern geopolitics. To hedge against currency debasement and systemic vulnerability, he advocates for building personal resilience through the acquisition of precious metals and hard assets. Ultimately, the discussion highlights a transition toward a multipolar world where major powers are increasingly focused on securing their own regional spheres of influence.


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About Adam Taggart

Adam Taggart is the founder of Thoughtful Money®, where your wealth = our #1 focus. Thoughtful Money was created to educate & empower regular investors just like you build wealth to fund their life goals. We do this by interviewing the top experts in money & the markets to give you actionable advice on how to protect & grow your wealth. Why? Because today’s environment is one of the most challenging ever for “regular” investors: inflation, high interest rates, recession risk, runaway debt & deficits, volatile financial markets, unstable banks & geopolitical threats — just to name a few. How will assets like stocks, bonds, real estate, commodities, gold, Bitcoin insurance policies, estate plans perform in the environment ahead? Are you just trying to figure out how to protect your family’s financial future from these risks — and hopefully grow your wealth, too — without becoming collateral damage to market events? We sure think that should be your focus. It’s certainly ours.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
irantrumpbitcoineconomyaichinamarketsgoldcryptostockssilverdollarelon muskneofeudalisminvestingbricstetherstablecoinsk-shaped economy
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