"THERE WILL BE BLOOD IN THE GUTTER; THE TRUTH WILL OUT"

"In a hard-hitting interview with former BBC and ITV journalist Anna Brees, Dr Hodkinson says a ‘vast number’ of physicians do not buy into the ‘idiocy’ of the global vaccination campaign, but are reluctant to speak out because they fear for their jobs. Pressure to conform has come from politicians, mass media, and the medical colleges.Hodkinson came under intense criticism last year after likening Covid to ‘a bad flu season’ when trying to counter what he called the ‘utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians’.Brees has also faced censorship for what she calls her ‘citizen journalism’. She was blasted by TV presenter Piers Morgan as a ‘conspiracy-theory-spewing imbecile’ when she challenged his support for last Christmas’s lockdown.Hodkinson tells her in the new interview: ‘This is not just another news story. This is the biggest story of our times. It’s a tragedy that journalists at large are not following your example.’"