MK Ultra Survivor Exposes the Elite’s Underground ‘Chrome’ Harvesting Operation | SS EP05, Part 1

"The government's own documents confirm it. She was living it at six years old." In Episode Five of Survivor Stories, I sit down with Dr. Juliette Engel, a physician who was sold into the CIA's MKULTRA program by her own father at age six. Born into a family where five uncles helped found the CIA and another helped start the NSA, she spent eleven years inside safe houses, university annexes, and ritual sites across the US and Mexico. In Part 1, she walks us through the programs by name, the spinning wheel ritual, what happened at Disneyland and Fort Point, what they were extracting from children's bodies, and how all of it connects to the declassified CIA documents released in December 2024 and what you're seeing in schools today. This is Part One of a two-part conversation. ⚠️ WARNING: This episode contains disturbing and graphic subject matter including ritual abuse, child trafficking, and psychological torture. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. This content is intended for adults (18+) only and may be triggering for survivors of trauma or abuse. Leave your reaction in the comments. I read them all. Visit Dr. Juliette Engel: www.JulietteEngel.com Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/