Government Sachs Enters Geopolitics - #NewWorldNextWeek

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw534/

This week on the New World Next Week: Government Sachs is at it again with a new geopolitical think tank; IDs and payment cards for all! (in Germany) and no bank cards for others! (in Japan); and the people push back against the harvesting of baby blood (and DNA).

