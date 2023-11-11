Create New Account
Government Sachs Enters Geopolitics - #NewWorldNextWeek
Published 14 hours ago

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

goldmanbankstersgeopolitics

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw534/

This week on the New World Next Week: Government Sachs is at it again with a new geopolitical think tank; IDs and payment cards for all! (in Germany) and no bank cards for others! (in Japan); and the people push back against the harvesting of baby blood (and DNA).
moneygovernmentcashgeopoliticssachsdigital idnewworldnextweekenterscbdcthe official corbett report rumble channel

