Tucker Carslon says he Found the City of Moscow "Shocking"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

Tucker Carslon says he found the city of Moscow "shocking":

Moscow is so much nicer than any city in my country. I had no idea. It's so much cleaner and safer and prettier, esthetically - its architecture, its food, its service - than any city in the United States.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

