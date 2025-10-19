BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CASHLESS BANK RUNS! - As Digital Euro Rolls Out, Central Bank ADMITS Risk Of Bank Runs!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2658 followers
Follow
391 views • 3 days ago

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the simulation run by the European Central Bank showing that with the rollout of the digital Euro, the CBDC could lead to a drain of 700 billion euros ($810.88 billion) in deposits during a commercial bank run.


As banks are facing bankruptcy and are held up by insurance that doesn't actually exist, the shift into a cashless society is all the more suspicious. It is no coincidence that the cashless society is being rolled out simultaneously as the global economic infrastructure crumbles.


With digital IDs mandated in many places and 63 central banks implementing bail ins via Basel III, it is clear that plans are being made to completely take over your money and use it against you.


Bank runs are a very real possibility and in places like the United States, the FDIC which claims to protect your deposits is itself bankrupt according to their own admission.


Add in inflation and this is a recipe for disaster. People will accept any fake solution in order to get peace of mind.


We are also seeing shortages of gold as people rush to buy precious metals.


Are you prepared for the reset?


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2025

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticseconomymarketsconspiracygoldeurodollarfinanceinflationcashlessdigital idjosh sigurdsondigital eurogreat resetcbdcwammark gonzales
