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Trump’s Messiah Complex and the Global Oil Deficit: Mad Max Is Now A Documentary In Real Time
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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Trump Our Lord and Saviour is a total psychopath, but the NPC religious cult are still lining up to kiss the ring, calling him a genius for attacking Iran to ‘sell more oil’. The next ten years are going to be quite the show. Australia and Europe have a 14-day shelf life before the pumps run dry and the "work from home" fantasy meets Mad Max reality. If you’re ready to lean into the chaos, keep the blue roof bolted down and the Chihuahuas fed… grab your FREE COPY of the April issue of the Dollar Vigilante. Get out of the digital prison while the exit fee is still just your dignity, not your entire net worth.


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***** Sources for this video *****


ECI Nicaragua:

dollarvigilante.com/eci


Teak Investment:

https://dollarvigilante.com/hope


Intro vid: https://x.com/RyanRozbiani/status/2043645372304613680?s=20


Trump: I’m not heaven bound:

https://x.com/highbrow_nobrow/status/2038965159733993855?s=20


Trump being a doctor, not Jesus:

https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/2043740313542635906?s=20


Iran Negotiations are not taking place:

https://x.com/RippleXrpie/status/2044440971367039440?s=20


US Blockade Funny Clip:

https://x.com/IRanMediaco/status/2044368621552689352?s=20


Another Aus Refinery On Fire:

https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2044449587797033389?s=20


Trump - Iran War is Investment in Your kids future:

https://x.com/CalltoActivism/status/2044102349002592341?s=20


Karoline Leavitt:

https://x.com/HQNewsNow/status/2044477876355965299?s=20


live stream from Turning Point:

https://x.com/BasedSamParker/status/2044417903186031055?s=20


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