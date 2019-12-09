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Fractal World - Original Music
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21 views • December 09, 2019
Here's a jam that started out as a midi drum experiment on my Roland Handsonic. I was just coming up with a basic 4/4 beat using the post rock ezx. Once the drums were completed I added a couple bass tracks. To make the song ambient I added a kalimba and idiopan track hooked into my axe fx2 with lots of delay and reverb. For guitars there is an ebow track on my G&L Fallout and a lead track on my knot-o-caster home made guitar. The ambient nature of this improvisation reminded me of endless fractals so I rendered a jwildfire fractal loop (it took 3 days to render lol). Thanks for listening :-)
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