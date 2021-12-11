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The AI Organization Founder Nano-Tech Vaccines are Extinction Agenda
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1399 views • December 11, 2021
The Stew Peters Show. Nano-Tech Vaccines are Demonic Alien. Cyrus Parsa joined Stew Peters to reveal what he believes is the real agenda behind the Covid-19 bioweapon and the shots being pushed, and falsely referred to as "vaccines".
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