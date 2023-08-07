Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pitch to win Workshop Announcement
channel image
Mathematical Software
45 Subscribers
2 views
Published Yesterday

Brief announcement of a public speaking workshop "Pitch to win" at Next Step Toastmasters in Santa Clara, CA on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 2-3 PM PST.


Next Step Toastmasters Web Site: https://nextsteptm.toastmastersclubs.org


Keywords
persuasionsalestoastmasters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket